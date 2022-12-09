Try a bowl of spicy biang biang noodles!

(People's Daily App) 16:15, December 09, 2022

Biang biang noodles are indigenous to China's northwestern province of Shaanxi. The noodles, touted as one of the "eight strange wonders of Shaanxi," are described as being like a belt, owing to their thickness and length.

