Lanzhou beef noodle turns into thriving industry

People's Daily Online) 14:23, July 25, 2024

For the people of Lanzhou, capital of northwest China’s Gansu Province, the day starts with a bowl of beef noodle soup.

Li Xiangguo, a native of Lanzhou, knows the essence of eating beef noodle soup well, arriving at his regular noodle shop at 6 a.m. He orders the “erxi” noodles, signifying the thickness of the noodles in the soup.

Diners line up in a beef noodle restaurant in Lanzhou city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (People’s Daily Online/Huang Fan)

“One clear, two white, three red, four green”, a phrase that represents the ingredients in the dish; clear soup broth, white radishes, red chili oil, and green herbs. Of course, noodles and beef are also included.

Lanzhou beef noodles date back to the Jiaqing period (1796–1820) of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Through continuous innovation and improvement, it has gradually evolved into a widely recognized and popular dish.

In December 2020, Gansu Province established its first Lanzhou beef noodle industrial park in Yongdeng county of Lanzhou, aiming to forge an integrated industry chain that combines the operations of offline chain stores and the online marketing of pre-packaged products. The park produces raw materials and auxiliary materials that are supplied to beef noodle shops across the country. Semi-finished Lanzhou beef noodle products produced there are sold through various channels including online platforms, supermarkets, convenience stores, high-speed rail stations, and airports.

Photo shows a research institute inside the Lanzhou beef noodle industrial park in Lanzhou city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jinxue)

“Currently, there are over 1,280 beef noodle restaurants in Lanzhou, which generate annual sales of more than 3.5 billion yuan (about $481.19 million). Local beef noodle brands have opened more than 4,300 stores outside the province, with annual sales exceeding 13 billion yuan. They have also opened over 600 stores in more than 60 countries and regions, with 26 pre-packaged food enterprises,” said Jin Fang, vice mayor of Lanzhou, at a promotion event on July 8.

Photo shows pre-packaged Lanzhou beef noodle products. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jinxue)

“At present, Lanzhou beef noodles have developed into a massive industrial chain that integrates brand building, chain operations, research and development, technical training, and production and processing,” said Liu Zhiqiang, deputy director of the commerce bureau of Lanzhou. Liu added that the city will continue to explore the brand value, economic value, and cultural value of Lanzhou beef noodles, to breathe new life into this culinary tradition.

