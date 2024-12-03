China-Laos Railway facilitates 43 million passenger trips in 3 years, acting as a new engine for regional economic development

A China-Laos Railway passenger train bound for the Lao's tourist destination Luang Prabang awaits departure from Lao capital Vientiane on November 28, 2023. (Wang Qi/GT)

As of Monday, the China-Laos Railway has facilitated more than 43 million passenger journeys and transported 48.3 million tons of goods during its three years of operation, according to information obtained by the Global Times from China State Railway Group Co (China Railway) on Tuesday.

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project demonstrating high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operation on December 3, 2021. It connects Kunming, the capital city of southwest China's Yunnan province, with Lao capital Vientiane.

Since entering business operation, the fast railway has promoted regional connectivity, creating more opportunities for businesses and tourism practitioners in both countries, and injecting strong impetus into the economic development along the route.

According to China Railway Co, the passenger traffic on the China-Laos Railway has been steadily increasing, with the monthly passenger volume rising from 600,000 at the initial stage of operation to the current 1.6 million.

Cargo transportation has experienced marked growth, with the number of daily cross-border cargo trains increasing from two at the beginning of the railway’s operation to the current 18.

To date, an accumulated 10.6 million tons of cross-border cargo has been transported on the route. The service for cross-border transportation has been expanded to 19 countries and regions, including Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore, according to China Railway Co.

According to data provided by Kunming Customs, the variety of goods transported via the China-Laos Railway has risen from some 500 to more than 3,000 in the past three years. The monthly freight volume peaked at over 510,000 tons, a 12.6-fold growth.

In the first 11 months of this year, the railway facilitated 4.34 million tons of goods worth 16.81 billion yuan ($2.30 billion), both surpassing the total for 2023. Notably, exports of fruits via the railway reached 158 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of over 51 times, while imports of fruits totaled 3.81 billion yuan, up 79.3 percent.

The railroad has also significantly boosted tourism along its route, connecting major cities such as Kunming, Yuxi, Pu'er, and Xishuangbanna in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, with renowned tourist destinations in Laos, linking over 560 tourist attractions, according to China Railway Co.

The China-Laos Railway has provided convenient cross-border travel services for 346,000 international tourists who are from 108 countries and regions, according to China Railway Co.

