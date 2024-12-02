Feature: China-Laos Railway helps Laos strengthen connectivity

VIENTIANE, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway has become a game changer for Laos, significantly enhancing the country's connectivity with its neighbors and facilitating the movement of goods and passengers both within Laos and across borders.

As of September 2024, the railway has handled over 10 million tons of imported and exported goods since it was put into operation. The range of goods transported via this railway has expanded from an initial 500 varieties to more than 3,000 currently.

The railway has not only reduced transportation costs but also helped local businesses reach international markets more efficiently.

"I think the China-Laos Railway has provided us with opportunities to grow our business, especially for those who want to engage in import and export, because it has greatly reduced transportation costs and the time required to move goods. In addition, the railway connects Laos more directly with China, which is one of the world's largest consumer markets," Somsavanh, a fruit vendor in Lao capital Vientiane, told Xinhua on Saturday.

He added that the railway opened new opportunities for more efficient fruit imports from other countries and expanded fruit exports from Laos to more locations.

In addition to boosting trade, the railway has opened up new opportunities for tourism, allowing people from both Laos and China to travel more easily between the two countries.

The China-Laos Railway, which connects Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with the Lao capital Vientiane, is making cross-border travel faster, more affordable, and more efficient.

"The China-Laos Railway provides a fast and affordable means of transportation between Laos and China. I believe it has made it easier for people in both countries to travel, whether for business or tourism," said Chanthida, a 28-year-old student in Lao capital Vientiane.

"At the end of this year, I also plan to travel to China with my family for a holiday. I think this is a great opportunity for us to learn about Chinese culture, traditions, and ways of life," she added.

The China-Laos Railway's Lao section has transported a total of 3 million passenger trips in 10 months of 2024, an increase of 44.4 percent from the same period in 2023.

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 4, the railway carried 3 million passengers from 101 countries. More than 2,800,000 passengers traveled within Laos, while over 108,000 passengers were transported by cross-border passenger trains, according to the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd.

For local residents, the improved travel infrastructure has opened up new opportunities for work, study, and leisure. The ease of movement has brought families and friends closer together, and it has also made it simpler for students, businesspeople, and tourists to travel between Laos and China.

