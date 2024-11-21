China, Laos conduct "Peace Train-2024" humanitarian medical rescue drill

Xinhua) 14:11, November 21, 2024

VIENTIANE, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The "Peace Train-2024" China-Laos humanitarian and medical joint rescue exercise has been held at Phonhong Railway Station in Phonhong district of central Laos' Vientiane province.

The exercise held on Wednesday highlighted the joint command and joint rescue of the Chinese and Lao militaries. The two sides jointly carried out courses such as the treatment of the wounded and sick, health and epidemic prevention, and psychological emergency intervention.

Through multiple sub-item training and concentrated exercises, the medical teams of both sides were able to complete various divisions of labor and cooperation.

During the exercise, on-site search and rescue forces quickly entered the disaster area to search for and rescue the injured in distress.

The China-Laos joint medical rescue team organized the classification and emergency treatment of the injured and sick, carried out food and water source testing and environmental disinfection in the disaster area, and used rescue helicopters and field ambulances to send the injured to hospital.

The accommodation and disposal team, the critical care team, and the surgical team quickly determined the medical treatment plan, carried out bedside electrocardiograms, ultrasound examinations and clinical tests, performed damage control operations, and organized joint consultations. The treatment of the wounded was orderly and effective.

In this exercise, the Lao military mainly participated in disaster site search and rescue, hospital treatment, and evacuation of seriously injured patients.

After the joint exercise, all participants carefully organized a review, summarized and commented on the deficiencies, further standardized joint rescue operations and professional support coordination, and improved the quality and effectiveness of joint exercises.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)