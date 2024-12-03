Major China-Laos Railway port designated international sanitary ground crossing

Xinhua) 14:05, December 03, 2024

KUNMING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- A key hub of the China-Laos Railway, Mohan railway port in southwest China's Yunnan Province was designated as an international sanitary ground crossing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd.

The designation followed the on-site assessment by WHO experts from Dec. 1 to 3, highlighting the port's advanced capacity to address international public health emergencies.

The 1,035-km railway, connecting China's southwestern city of Kunming with the Laotian capital of Vientiane, had handled over 43 million passenger trips and transported 48.3 million tonnes of cargo as of Monday. It started operation on Dec. 3, 2021.

