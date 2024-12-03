Home>>
China-Laos Railway spurs regional economic growth
(Xinhua) 13:40, December 03, 2024
KUNMING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway has emerged as a catalyst for regional economic growth three years after its launch, China's railway operator said on Tuesday.
Offering a safe and sustainable operation, the railway had handled over 43 million passenger trips and transported 48.3 million tonnes of cargo as of Monday, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
The 1,035-km railway, a flagship project within the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects China's southwestern city of Kunming with the Laotian capital of Vientiane. It started operation on Dec. 3, 2021.
