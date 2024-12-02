China's 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities concludes in Sanya

Xinhua) 09:36, December 02, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

SANYA, China, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities closed on Saturday evening in Sanya, Hainan Province, with organizers conducting the handover ceremony to the delegates representing next host Hunan Province.

Flags representing the 35 delegations were waved at the closing ceremony at the Sanya Sports Center.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin declared the Games officially closed, and then the stadium flame was extinguished.

"Athletes from 35 delegations competed on the same stage, demonstrating not only their strength and skill but also a profound emotional and spiritual connection," said Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, who also expressed gratitude to athletes, staff, volunteers and media who contributed to the Games.

"The Games allowed us to share the fruitful achievements of ethnic unity and progress, as well as the advancement of national fitness. Let us reunite in Hunan in 2027," he added.

A total of 6,960 athletes competed in the nine-day Games, which featured 18 sports and three demonstration sports.

The official Games flag was handed to Hunan Province's vice governor Li Jianzhong, followed by an eight-minute performance of the next host.

The 13th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities will take place in Hunan Province in 2027.

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Volunteers are awarded with flowers and mascots during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

The cauldron is seen during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Representatives of ethnic minorities carry flowers and mascots during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

The cauldron is seen during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

