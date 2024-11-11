One-year countdown to China's 15th National Games marked in Guangdong
The official mascots are unveiled during the ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games, which will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2025, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Artists perform during the ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games, which will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2025, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a general view of the ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games, which will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2025, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a general view of the ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games, which will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2025, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Greater Bay Area cultural heritage forum explores new paradigm of interconnection
- Bridging cultures: Documentary "Touching the Greater Bay Area" launched in London
- GBA embraces greater tax coordination with MoU signed in Hong Kong
- Touching the Greater Bay Area: International students explore a mangrove protection zone in S. China's Guangdong
- Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou sci-tech cluster continues to rank 2nd globally
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.