One-year countdown to China's 15th National Games marked in Guangdong

Xinhua) 11:27, November 11, 2024

The official mascots are unveiled during the ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games, which will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2025, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Artists perform during the ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games, which will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2025, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a general view of the ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games, which will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2025, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

