Bridging cultures: Documentary "Touching the Greater Bay Area" launched in London

People's Daily Online) 18:11, October 18, 2024

A global launch ceremony for documentary "Touching the Greater Bay Area" was held at the Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in the U.K. on Oct. 17, 2024.

Guangdong TV, in collaboration with People's Daily Online U.K., jointly released a series, "Touching the Greater Bay Area", which drew over 50 attendees from the Chinese Embassy in the U.K., and representatives from British cultural, educational, and media circles.

Guangdong TV and People's Daily Online U.K. co-launched the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" cultural exchange program, which ran from June to August this year, inviting ten students from top U.K. universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, and the University of London, to visit the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). The series, split into five 15-minute episodes, covers technology, intangible cultural heritage, cuisine, environment, and education in the GBA. Since June, a series of short videos about the program have gone viral online. Related posts by Guangdong TV and People's Daily Online have garnered over 7.5 million views. Besides, British students have posted short videos on their social media. Wang Donghui, Deputy Director of Guangdong Radio and Television Station External Communication Center, delivers a speech at the ceremony in London on Oct. 17, 2024. (Photo/Yang Haopeng) The program enabled foreign youths to see the real GBA, Wang Donghui, deputy director of Guangdong Radio and Television Station External Communication Center, said in a speech delivered at the ceremony. He looked forward to enhancing exchanges and cooperation with media outlets in the U.K. and the rest of the world to jointly promote cultural exchanges among countries. Yu Ying, general manager of People's Daily Online U.K., emphasized the crucial role of Chinese media abroad in promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges, adding that the company will better serve as a bridge to carry out more cultural exchange activities between Chinese and foreign youths. Wang Yun, counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in the U.K., highlighted the need for youth involvement in cultural exchanges between the China and the U.K., hoping that the series would inspire the people of both countries to actively participate in bilateral cultural exchanges and cooperation.

HJ Colston-Inge, director of the British educational charity Engage with China, delivers a speech at the ceremony in London on Oct. 17, 2024. (Photo/Yang Haopeng) HJ Colston-Inge, director of the British educational charity Engage with China, shared photos comparing Shenzhen, a city in the Greater Bay Area, in 1985 to today. She expressed her anticipation of seeing more British students visit the GBA and rest of China and dispel misconceptions through firsthand experience. Five British university students share their experiences of participating in the program at the ceremony in London on Oct. 17, 2024. (Photo/Yang Haopeng) Five British university students shared their experiences of participating in the program. Romano from the London School of Economics and Political Science gained new insights into China's sustainable development efforts. Amelia, an art student from the University of Oxford, found inspiration from profound Chinese culture for her art studies. Malaysian student Choong from Cambridge University had a special connection to the GBA as her parents are from Guangdong and was deeply impressed by the local customs and the rapid development of the province. Matt sang a Chinese song to sum up his journey in the GBA, while Yara credited the visit for helping her land a job.

