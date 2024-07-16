British students experience air taxis in China's Greater Bay Area
British students recently experienced an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in south China's Guangdong Province, offering a glimpse into the future of urban air mobility.
eVTOL aircraft offer advantages over traditional helicopters, including smaller size, lighter weight, reduced takeoff and landing space requirements, and lower operating costs. These factors are expected to drive their adoption in urban air mobility.
The experience was part of the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" cultural exchange program, jointly organized by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK). The program invites British university students to explore the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a key economic region in China.
