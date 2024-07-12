From lime to art: British students experience clay carving in GBA
A group of British students, participating in the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" cultural exchange program, recently got hands-on experience with traditional Chinese clay carving in south China's Guangdong Province.
Hu Xuliang, a recognized cultural heritage expert, guided the students in creating their own gray sculptures, an art form that uses ash to create intricate scenes.
The students shaped the lime into detailed artworks, learning the skills required for this traditional craft. The process gave them insight into the cultural heritage of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).
Amelia Sleight, an art student from the University of Oxford, said she was surprised by how clay carving is woven into daily life in the area. She described the exquisite artworks as a source of inspiration.
The "Touching the Greater Bay Area" program, co-organized by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK), brought together British and local Chinese students for cultural exchanges and mutual learning.
Photos
