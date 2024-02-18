In pics: city view in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Xinhua) February 18, 2024

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying food package is seen at the Houhai area in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a city cluster, is one of the most open areas in China with economic vitality.

The greater bay area is composed of nine cities in Guangdong Province including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing, and two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2022 shows a view of Zhuhai of south China's Guangdong Province and south China's Macao (front). (Photo by Guo Jingwen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2023 shows a night view of the Zhujiang New Town in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2019 shows a city view in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Tang Dongtao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2019 shows a view of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Qiu Huo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2023 shows a city view of Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2021 shows a view of Hengqin in Zhuhai of south China's Guangdong Province and south China's Macao (front). (Photo by Chen Xianyao/Xinhua)

An autonomous driving taxi, operated by Chinese autonomous vehicle company Pony.ai, runs on a road in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A stone, inscribed with the word "Qianhai", is seen in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken in 2023 shows the Guangzhou branch of the China National Archives of Publications and Culture in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows an exterior view of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Chen Bingzhong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 27, 2019 shows the city view in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Qiu Huo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows a view of the Hengqin International Financial Center in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows a scene at the 133th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on April 24, 2023 shows a night view of Luohu District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows a view of the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Hengqin of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 shows the Shenzhen river running between the city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province and paddy fields of south China's Hong Kong (front). (Photo by Zhang Youqiong/Xinhua)

An AG600M large amphibious aircraft is produced at the final assembly line facility in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 1, 2019 shows a view of Macao Peninsula in south China. (Photo by Zhang Youqiong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a bullet train running through paddy fields in Zhongshan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Zhang Jianlai/Xinhua)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows a view of Zhaoqing High Technology Industry Development Zone in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Liu Chunlin/Xinhua)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link, a core transportation hub project, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Zhang Jianlai/Xinhua)

Artists perform traditional Cantonese opera in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Tang Dongtao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2021 shows the scenery of a scenic area in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Liu Chunlin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2023 shows a night view of Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Zhou Huadong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows neutron instruments of China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS) under construction in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows a view of the Dayawan petrochemical industrial zone in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Wang Jianqiao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows a rainbow over the city of Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Liu Chunlin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2021 shows a view of Zhongshan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Zhang Jianlai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows an agricultural park in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Zhou Huadong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2023 shows the construction site of the underground neutrino observatory in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Liu Yuexiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the central urban area of Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Zhang Cuncheng/Xinhua)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on May 15, 2021 shows a view of Huizhou Zhongkai Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Wang Jianqiao/Xinhua)

This photo taken in 2020 shows China's deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) that is equipped with searchlight products independently invented by a company in Foshan in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

This panoramic photo taken on Jan. 5, 2022 shows a production line of Foryou Corporation in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Wang Jianqiao/Xinhua)

Engineers test 5G equipment at a laboratory in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, July 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

