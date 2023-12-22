China to advance cooperation, development of Greater Bay Area

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner, on Thursday unveiled two plans that aim to boost cooperation and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

China expects Shenzhen's Qianhai to play its leading role in developing the Greater Bay Area and broadening Hong Kong's development space, according to the plan for the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

By 2035, the cooperation zone, which covers an area of 120.56 square kilometers, shall have established an innovation-driven development model featuring industrial synergy and market connectivity with Hong Kong and Macao and become a new international trade center, an international high-end shipping service center, and an engine for high-quality development, said the document.

In a separate statement, the NDRC also released a plan for the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai.

By 2035, the 106-square-kilometer area is expected to become a strong growth engine for the Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macao science and technology innovation corridor and have helped promote appropriate diversity in Macao's economy.

By then, the Hengqin cooperation zone is also expected to become a livable area supporting the free flow of factors between Hengqin and Macao, with around 80,000 Macao residents working there and around 120,000 living there, according to the plan.

