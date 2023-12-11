Global media experience innovative charm of China's Greater Bay Area

09:12, December 11, 2023 By Liang Xizhi, Bai Yu, Zhu Chao, Ma Zhuoyan ( Xinhua

Delegates attending the 5th World Media Summit (WMS) visit GAC Technology Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- During the 5th World Media Summit which concluded this past week, global media representatives gathered in Shenzhen, the "Silicon Valley of China," to visit the R&D base of Huawei, witness the innovative technologies of Tencent, and experience the creative charm of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The summit, which ran from Dec. 2 to 8, attracted over 450 participants from 101 countries and regions, including representatives of 197 mainstream media outlets, think tanks, government agencies, diplomatic missions, as well as UN agencies and international organizations.

DIALOGUES PROMOTE MUTUAL LEARNING

Nearly 100 global media representatives visited the R&D base of Huawei, a Chinese tech giant headquartered in Shenzhen. When learning about the goal of Chinese enterprises to achieve low-carbon development through new energy technologies, Firas Hassan, Chinese editor of Emirates News Agency (WAM), showed Xinhua his news article titled "China is willing to build a green and low-carbon future with developing countries," which was written in Chinese, Arabic and English.

Hassan studied Chinese for six years at China's Capital Normal University and received his bachelor's and master's degrees in Chinese language and literature. The journalist from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who loves Beijing roast duck and Chinese crepes, is a fan of Chinese culture.

"I learned to understand China in Beijing, and now back in the UAE, I am responsible for telling good stories of China," Hassan said.

Local audiences in the UAE have great interest in China, including its scientific and technological progress, economic development and cultural traditions.

In Shenzhen, more than 90 percent of R&D institutions of scientific and technological innovation are set up in enterprises, while over 90 percent of researchers and funds are also from enterprises.

After learning this, Mohamed Al Rayssi, director-general of WAM said, "It's great to be in China, seeing new technologies, getting more opportunities, and connecting with more people here. Exchanges and dialogues can promote mutual learning between different media organizations, countries and civilizations."

MODERNIZATION DRIVEN BY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

After entering the premises of internet giant Tencent, Palesa Nangu never took her finger off the shutter of her camera. Green data center construction, autonomous driving, smart agriculture -- Nangu didn't want to miss any details of these initiatives.

Nangu, 29, founder and CEO of African Innovation Solutions, is a technophile who has long focused on innovation research.

"Communications, payments, entertainment -- with one app for everything, technology is making our lives easier," said Nangu, while adding that Chinese companies such as Tencent are using the power of science and technology to address social challenges such as environmental improvement, youth development, and elderly care, and thereby harnessing innovation to effectively improve the quality of people's lives.

Nangu recognized a lot of good ideas for cooperation during this visit to China. She chose "modernization" to describe her impression of China on this trip.

"What I have seen these past few days has deepened my impression of China, and its development is really incredible," she said.

DIVERSE CULTURE OPENING UP TO THE WORLD

As one of the windows of China's national reform and opening-up efforts, many new ideas, products and technologies are first introduced to Shenzhen, and then promoted to the rest of the country. Today, Shenzhen is also formulating international standards and promoting them to the world.

While visiting the commercial streets of Nanshan District in Shenzhen, creative digital cultural products attracted the interest of Juan Eduardo Thomas Rodriguez, editor-in-chief of the Dominican Republic newspaper Listin Diario.

"It was an unforgettable experience," Rodriguez said. "We want to know what the Chinese people think, and the vivid culture is the best interpretation," he added.

When Jose Luis Barcelo Mezquita, editor-director of Spain's El Mundo Financiero, learned that a commercial center invited global artists, curators and agencies to create a cultural complex through exhibitions, lectures, workshops and other activities to explore new modes of public space operation, he said that behind the modern buildings in the GBA, he also deeply felt China's efforts to explore cultural values.

"Now I feel that the Chinese people are very confident and very happy. I look forward to more opportunities to write stories on China in the future," said Mikhail Morozov, deputy editor-in-chief of Russia's Trud newspaper.

