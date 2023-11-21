GBA branch of World Meteorological Center Beijing launched

Xinhua) 10:41, November 21, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) branch of the World Meteorological Center (WMC) Beijing was launched on Monday.

Located in the Huangpu District of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, the branch will provide weather forecasting services for participating countries of the Belt and Road Initiative, and build an international exchange and training platform for meteorological technology.

"I believe the establishment of the GBA branch will be a good complement to WMC Beijing and help enhance the early warning capabilities of developing countries with more diversified forecasting products and international training," said Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in a congratulatory letter.

At present, the WMO has established a total of 10 WMCs.

