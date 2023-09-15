Over 90 pct businesses to expand or maintain investment scale in China's GBA: survey

Xinhua) 10:40, September 15, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Over 90 percent of the interviewed enterprises plan to expand or maintain investment scales in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) in south China, according to a survey released Thursday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The survey, conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, was released at the first Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA Development.

The survey showed that the international business community is optimistic about the future development of the GBA, with companies from over 30 countries and regions around the world having invested in the area in a wide range of industries, including finance, retail sales, and services.

The area is a vital component of China's unified market, linking the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR with the vast economic hinterland. It also boasts an integrated transport network of the sea, land, air, and rail, and is a world-level manufacturing base where emerging industries cluster, said the report.

The international business community believes the industries of digital economy, green finance, and culture and tourism in the GBA boast the most potential for growth, according to the report.

