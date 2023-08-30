Shenzhen-Hong Kong sci-tech zone to be cooperation bridgehead: HKSAR chief executive

HONG KONG, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhen-Hong Kong sci-tech zone will serve as the bridgehead for intensive innovation and technology (I&T) cooperation between the two places, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said on Tuesday.

Lee made the remarks in response to the release of a plan by China's State Council to boost the high-quality development of the Chinese-mainland part of a sci-tech innovation cooperation zone jointly developed by the southern tech hub Shenzhen and the HKSAR.

The Development Plan for Shenzhen Park of Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone comprises a total of 30 measures, covering such areas as the development positioning, objectives, overall layout and infrastructure layout of the Shenzhen Park, as well as the collaboration with Hong Kong to promote international I&T development.

It aims to promote high-quality I&T development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and enable the cooperation zone to become a world-class innovation platform and an engine to drive I&T development in neighboring cities.

The promulgation of the development plan injects new momentum to and sets a new stage for the collaboration on I&T development by the two places, Lee said.

Hong Kong will give full play to its unique advantage of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world, and support the development of the GBA international I&T center, he said.

