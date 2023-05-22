Int'l scientists highlight cooperation at Greater Bay Area Science Forum

May 22, 2023

GUANGZHOU, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Scientists on Sunday called for heightened sci-tech cooperations in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and across the globe to address common challenges from climate change to aging population.

They made the remarks at the ongoing Greater Bay Area Science Forum, which kicked off on Saturday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Nearly 100 academicians and leading experts from China and beyond are attending the event.

Nancy Yuk-Yu Ip, president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, called for maximizing the strength of the GBA as an innovation and economic powerhouse to gear up for the aging population.

Cross-disciplinary, cross-regional and cross-system cooperation must be strengthened, she said.

China has planned to build a global innovation and technology hub in the GBA, home to many tech giants and start-ups, as well as a growing cluster of scientific facilities and universities.

Nobel Laureate Samuel Chao Chung Ting said at the forum that China has world-class experimental physicists.

Ting said the Chinese physicists have imagination, and the capacity and experience to develop new technologies, lead international cooperation, and make important contributions to human knowledge.

Taking place in Guangdong's cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan, the forum will feature 15 sub-forums, with focus on marine science, nanoscience, high-energy physics, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

