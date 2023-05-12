Macao hosts summit on talent development

Xinhua) 11:26, May 12, 2023

MACAO, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A summit on talent development was held on Thursday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to discuss building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) into a "window of talent."

Over 200 delegates, including business executives, scholars and diplomats, exchanged views on the impacts of science and technology on talent nurturing and planning, quality development and cooperation on digital service trade between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as in-depth exchanges of finance and insurance talent in GBA.

Chiang Chun Yuan, executive chairman of the summit, said Macao's geographic location, first-class exhibition and tourism infrastructure, and the supporting business environment could help tech firms grow continuously.

"Macao boasts unique advantages in the areas of health, financial science and technology, education, and digital empowering," Chiang said.

The summit was jointly organized by the China-ASEAN GBA Cooperation Center and the Alliance of Global Talent Organizations (AGTO).

At the summit, the AGTO issued a report on talent development in Asia against the backdrop of technological changes.

