BEYOND Expo kicks off in Macao showcasing frontier technologies

Xinhua) 11:08, May 11, 2023

MACAO, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The BEYOND Expo 2023 kicked off on Wednesday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), showcasing frontier technologies while staging specialized forums and financing summits.

The three-day event focuses on sustainable development, life science, and consumption technologies, with an exhibition area of almost 100,000 square meters, according to the Macao Technology General Association, the organizer of the expo.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said at the opening ceremony that the expo will bring more opportunities to Macao's science and technology development by integrating more innovative resources and pooling together more innovative elements.

Macao hopes to contribute to building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into a global highland for science, technologies and innovations, as well as play Macao's unique role in jointly building the Belt and Road, Ho added.

Wan Gang, chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, said in his speech that the expo builds an international platform for communication and cooperation between enterprises in China and elsewhere.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, a company that performs international contracting and economic cooperation, displayed the work scenes of tunnel boring machines and massive crane ships with the help of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.

The Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma, a pharmaceutical and healthcare group, exhibited several of their innovative medicines including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy products.

Huang Hai, CEO of Fosun Kite, a joint venture between Fosun Pharma and a U.S. company, said they hope to expand into the Southeast Asian markets with the help of the BEYOND Expo and Macao's role as a pivot city on the Belt and Road.

