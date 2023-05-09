Macao's residential property price index rises 1.3 pct

Xinhua) 11:05, May 09, 2023

MACAO, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Macao's overall residential property price index from January to March 2023 increased by 1.3 percent over the previous period from December 2022 to February 2023 to 249.0, the special administrative region's statistics service said on Monday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the indices for the Macao Peninsula, as well as Taipa and Coloane, rose by 1.5 percent and 0.7 percent from the previous three-month period to 247.8 and 253.8, respectively.

The index for existing residential units went up by 1.3 percent from the previous period to 267.3, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula and in Taipa and Coloane rising 1.5 percent and 0.5 percent to 257.9 and 304.5, respectively.

The index for pre-sale residential units rose by 1.3 percent over the previous period to 290.3.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)