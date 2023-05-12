Macao's population increases to 673,600 in Q1

Xinhua) 10:32, May 12, 2023

MACAO, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Macao's total population at the end of March 2023 increased by 800 quarter-to-quarter to 673,600, mainly attributable to a rise in the number of non-local students living in Macao, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistic service said on Thursday.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the female population accounted for 53.4 percent of the total.

A total of 987 live births were delivered in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 154 quarter-to-quarter.

Mortality increased by 36 quarter-to-quarter to 1,214 in the first quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were diseases of the respiratory system, diseases of the circulatory system, and neoplasms, said the report.

In the first quarter of 2023, new arrivals from the mainland with one-way permits increased by 327 quarter-to-quarter to 898. The number of non-resident workers at the end of March dropped by 254 to 154,658.

The report also showed that marriage registrations totaled 815 in the first quarter, up by 56 quarter-to-quarter.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)