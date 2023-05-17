2023 Greater Bay Area Science Forum to be held in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 16:18, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Science Forum will be held from May 20 to 23 in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, according to Wednesday's China Science Daily.

This year's forum is initiated by the Alliance of International Science Organizations and will be hosted by the Guangdong provincial government.

There will be a total of 15 sub-forums, according to the report, with focus on marine science, nanoscience, high-energy physics, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

During the forum, a high-quality development report on sci-tech innovation and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and an innovation index report on the Greater Bay Area will be launched.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)