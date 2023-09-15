Conference opens to promote int'l participation in building of China's GBA

Xinhua) 10:51, September 15, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The first edition of the Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Development opened Thursday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), drawing over 1,000 delegates from the political, business, and academic circles in China and abroad.

The two-day conference discusses the building of the GBA and the promotion of an open world economy, focusing on the digital economy, green finance, international trade, and the industries of culture, tourism and exhibitions and conventions.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said at the opening ceremony that Macao is committed to advancing its strategy of appropriate economic diversification by further developing the tourism and leisure industry as well as big health, modern finance, high-tech, exhibitions and conventions, to contribute to the development of the GBA.

As a free port, Macao boasts advantages in taxes and trade, serving as a platform linking the Chinese mainland and the outside world, added Ho.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said via video that the GBA is bound to develop into one of the most vibrant and competitive regions in China and the world, thanks to the building of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

A proposal was issued at the conference to further promote international business cooperation in the GBA, including boosting innovation, sustainable development, and regional economic integration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)