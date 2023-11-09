Investment deals worth over 300 bln USD signed in China's Greater Bay Area

Xinhua) 08:53, November 09, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) --A total of 859 investment and trade deals worth about 2.24 trillion yuan (about 312 billion U.S. dollars) have been signed at an investment promotion event for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the event organizer said Wednesday.

The event, a collaborative effort of the Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao governments, drew participation from top companies, professional bodies, and commerce associations from across the globe, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The secured projects, spanning new-generation electronics, renewable energy, advanced materials, green petrochemicals, and artificial intelligence, are set to bolster the region's modern industrial framework and high-quality growth, according to the event organizer.

Clean energy initiatives were a highlight at the event, with the Guangdong-North America clean tech session drawing U.S. business leaders.

Feng An, founder and executive director of the U.S.-China Cleantech Center, noted the broad potential for cooperation between China and the United States in clean technology, clean energy, and climate technology, predicting a surge in enterprise growth in these sectors.

