Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area tourism promotion event held in Jakarta
A Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area tourism promotion event is held in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2024. More than 200 people, including representatives of relevant cultural and tourism institutions in China's Guangdong Province, representatives of the Indonesian cultural and tourism industry, and media from China and Indonesia, participated in the event. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Guests visit the "Charming Guangdong" photography exhibition at the promotion conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2024. A Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area tourism promotion event was held on Monday in Jakarta. More than 200 people, including representatives of relevant cultural and tourism institutions in China's Guangdong Province, representatives of the Indonesian cultural and tourism industry, and media from China and Indonesia, participated in the event. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Photos
