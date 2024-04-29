Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center inaugurated in south China

Xinhua) 08:31, April 29, 2024

A lion dance performance is staged at the inauguration ceremony of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. Housing the Guangdong Museum of Art, the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center, and the Guangdong Literature Hall, the art center was inaugurated on Sunday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

GUANGZHOU, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou was officially inaugurated on Sunday and will open to the public from May 1, adding a new cultural landmark to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The art center, integrating the Guangdong Museum of Art, the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum and the Guangdong Literature Museum, has a total construction area of approximately 145,000 square meters, including an exhibition area of over 40,000 square meters and a shared public area of 35,000 square meters.

"The Greater Bay Area Art Center is a significant, emblematic public cultural facility of an international standard that displays Guangdong's characteristics," said He Jingtang, the project's chief designer and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

It also serves as an important platform to showcase the achievements of the Lingnan culture in south China, promote the construction of a cultural bay area, and advance exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, according to He.

Guangdong has spared no effort to offer a high-quality cultural feast to its residents, planning a series of exhibitions highlighting the profound connotations of the Lingnan culture and the culture of the Greater Bay Area.

The Guangdong Art Museum is presenting its largest-ever series of exhibitions, featuring nearly a thousand works by more than 700 artists from home and abroad.

The Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum showcases Guangdong's intangible cultural heritage projects, and the Guangdong Literature Museum highlights achievements in literature with distinctive regional characteristics.

A drone show is staged around the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The inauguration ceremony of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center is held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Chinese architect He Jingtang (C), chief designer of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center, watches a drone show staged around the art center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A light show is staged at the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A light show is staged at the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone show is staged around the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A lion dance performance is staged at the inauguration ceremony of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A drone show is staged around the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone show is staged around the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows an exterior view of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A drone show is staged around the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows an exterior view of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)