Greater Bay Area cultural heritage forum explores new paradigm of interconnection

Xinhua) 10:59, November 01, 2024

MACAO, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum, focusing on the "integration and sharing of cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," was inaugurated on Thursday at the Macao Cultural Center Small Auditorium.

The forum, running till Friday, was participated by representatives from cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as experts and scholars in the field of cultural heritage from home and abroad, to deliver speeches and share their research results.

Leong Wai Man, head of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government's cultural affairs bureau, addressed in her speech that this forum discusses topics regarding the connections, values, and adaptive reuse of cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area and the use of technology, which is of enormous practical significance for the invigoration and sharing of the Greater Bay Area's cultural heritage resources, advancing cultural heritage preservation in the area to a new level.

The forum also featured speeches by several experts and scholars on topics such as the connections and value of cultural heritage in the area, concepts and practices of revitalizing cultural heritage buildings, the use of technology in archaeology and the latest discoveries, and preservation and utilization of revolutionary cultural relics.

During the forum, the "platform for the cultural relics trail of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area" was launched, creating an online platform for the public to learn about the area's cultural heritage mechanisms.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)