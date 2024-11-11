China's Greater Bay Area marks one-year countdown to National Games

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Organizers unveiled the official slogan, emblem and mascots on Saturday evening to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games, which will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2025.

It marks the first time that Hong Kong and Macao will co-host the nation's largest, highest-level sporting event since the first edition was launched in 1959.

The slogan, which goes "Passionate National Games, Vibrant Greater Bay Area", embodies the energetic spirit of the National Games while highlighting the unique collaboration among the three neighboring regions.

The emblem resembles the moment a firework burst, with three colors symbolizing the iconic flowers of each region: the reddish-orange bombax for Guangdong, the pink orchid for Hong Kong, and the green lotus for Macao. At the center, a blank area subtly shapes a leaping figure as if capturing an athlete's dynamic movement.

The mascots for the coming National Games and the Para Games are inspired by the Chinese white dolphin, a nationally protected wildlife species. The white mascot is named Xiyangyang, while the pink one is named Lerongrong, both symbolizing joy, harmony, and unity.

According to Gao Chao, Director of the Publicity Department of China's General Administration of Sport, the 15th National Games is significant not only in scale and influence but also in strengthening regional cooperation.

"We aim to facilitate more efficient movement of people, goods, capital and information across the region, paving the way for integrated development within the Greater Bay Area," Gao noted.

The National Games will be held from November 9 to 21, 2025, featuring 34 competitive sports and 23 mass sports activities. Guangdong will host most of the events, while Macao will be home to four events, including table tennis and women's 3x3 basketball, and Hong Kong will host eight, including golf, fencing and beach volleyball.

