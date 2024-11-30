China's development of alternative proteins supports food security, promotes industry innovation: NYT article

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts to develop alternative proteins will help ensure its food security and inspire innovation within the global food sector, said a New York Times opinion piece published Thursday.

The article refuted earlier claims by some U.S. Republican lawmakers that China's development of meat alternatives is part of a "targeted attempt to dominate global food supply chains," which they argued would threaten the food security of the United States and its allies.

The piece criticized this mindset as a typical reaction in today's Washington where "everything China does is viewed through the narrow and often skewed prism of national security," regardless of the potential global benefits.

The author pointed out that developing alternative proteins will help China ensure food security for its large population, which has "nothing to do with the United States," and economic growth has allowed Chinese people to enjoy more high-protein and varied diets.

The author noted that China's goal is "the holy grail of meat": to produce commercially viable meat alternatives that not only taste good but can also be produced at scale, without the emissions, production costs, land use and supply chain risks associated with animal-sourced meat.

Though many U.S. food industry insiders regard it as difficult to achieve, the author suggests that China may be in a better position to "crack the code," given its past successes in solving complex technical problems.

If China is willing to invest in technologies with potential global benefits, Americans should view it not as a national security threat but as an inspiration for how its own protein markets could evolve, said the author, adding that competition can drive innovation.

"But if America stands in the way of progress that maybe good for the world, it will only make us look like part of the problem," the author cautioned.

