China's manufacturing PMI at 50.3 in November

Xinhua) 10:49, November 30, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.3 in November, up from 50.1 in October, official data showed Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)