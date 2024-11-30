Home>>
China's manufacturing PMI at 50.3 in November
(Xinhua) 10:49, November 30, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.3 in November, up from 50.1 in October, official data showed Saturday.
