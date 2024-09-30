Home>>
China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50 in September
(Xinhua) 15:38, September 30, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50 in September, down from 50.3 in August, official data showed Monday.
