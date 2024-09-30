China's manufacturing PMI at 49.8 in September

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.8 in September, up from 49.1 in August, official data showed Monday.

The reading marked the highest notch in recent five months and ended a two-month decline, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said the improving PMI suggested the manufacturing activities picked up pace this month with better performance.

The sub-index on production stood at 51.2 to surpass the boom-or-bust line of 50, and large, medium-sized and small producers all reported rising PMIs, the data showed.

High-tech and equipment manufacturing sectors continued to lead the growth, with their readings at 53 and 52, respectively. The PMI for the consumer goods sector came in at 51.1, also indicating a significant warming trend.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

