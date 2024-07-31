China's non-manufacturing PMI edges down in July

Xinhua) 10:09, July 31, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in July, down from 50.5 in June, official data showed Wednesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

