China's non-manufacturing PMI edges down in July
(Xinhua) 10:09, July 31, 2024
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in July, down from 50.5 in June, official data showed Wednesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
