Home>>
China's non-manufacturing PMI down in April
(Xinhua) 10:55, April 30, 2024
This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows a JSQ freight train ready to depart from Harbin international container center station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 51.2 in April, down from 53 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.