China's non-manufacturing PMI down in April

Xinhua) 10:55, April 30, 2024

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows a JSQ freight train ready to depart from Harbin international container center station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 51.2 in April, down from 53 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

