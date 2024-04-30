China's manufacturing PMI down in April

Xinhua) 10:22, April 30, 2024

A staff member works at a workshop of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.4 in April, down from 50.8 from last month, official data showed Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)