China's non-manufacturing PMI edges down in May
(Xinhua) 13:49, May 31, 2024
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 51.1 in May, down from 51.2 in April, official data showed Friday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
