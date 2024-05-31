China's non-manufacturing PMI edges down in May

Xinhua) 13:49, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 51.1 in May, down from 51.2 in April, official data showed Friday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

