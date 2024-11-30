China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50 in November

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50 in November, down from 50.2 in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Saturday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The service sector sub-index stood at 50.1 in November, unchanged from that in October, while construction fell to 49.7 from 50.4 as outdoor construction gradually entered the off-season affected by the cold weather, according to the NBS.

A breakdown of the data showed that internet software and information technology services, capital market services, and the insurance sector expanded in November, while those related to retail, accommodation and catering sectors logged a contraction.

The business expectation index for the service sector remained at a high level of 57.3 in November, according to NBS data.

In particular, the business expectation indices for industries such as air transport, postal services, monetary and financial services, and insurance services were all above 65, indicating that enterprises in these sectors are optimistic about market prospects, said NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.

The business expectation index for the construction sector rose to 55.6 in November, revealing that construction companies have stable expectations in market development prospects, according to Zhao.

Saturday's data also showed that the country's manufacturing PMI stood at 50.3 in November.

