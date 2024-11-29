Chongqing-Ningbo river-sea direct route opens to traffic

The "Innovation 5" vessel sets sail from Chongqing Port, Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The vessel, loaded with 5,000 metric tonnes of adipic acid, headed for Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province via the Chongqing-Zhoushan river-sea direct route on Wednesday.

The new route links Chongqing in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River with the sea.

