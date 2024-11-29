Home>>
Chongqing-Ningbo river-sea direct route opens to traffic
(Ecns.cn) 16:12, November 29, 2024
The "Innovation 5" vessel sets sail from Chongqing Port, Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
The vessel, loaded with 5,000 metric tonnes of adipic acid, headed for Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province via the Chongqing-Zhoushan river-sea direct route on Wednesday.
The new route links Chongqing in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River with the sea.
The "Innovation 5" vessel prepares to leave Chongqing Port, Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
