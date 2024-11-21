FedEx boosts Xiamen-U.S. cargo flight services

Xinhua) 19:06, November 21, 2024

XIAMEN, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- FedEx has enhanced its logistics capabilities in China by increasing the frequency of its Xiamen-U.S. cargo flights, the company announced on Thursday.

The route, initially launched in June 2024 with a once-weekly service, now operates five times a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, using a Boeing 777 freighter.

The flight departs from Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, stops in Incheon, the Republic of Korea, and connects to Anchorage, Alaska and Memphis, Tennessee. This service reduces transit time for parcels and heavy cargo from Fujian to North America by one to two days.

"China is pivotal to FedEx's global strategy. From parcel transportation to freight delivery, we constantly drive greater value for Chinese customers," said Robert Chu, vice president of FedEx China.

The expanded flight schedule also enhances the company's logistics network in Fujian, providing efficient, flexible and intelligent services that connect China to global markets, and extends the service network to more second- and third-tier cities in China, Chu added.

On the same day, FedEx launched its Xiamen international gateway operation facility. Covering over 3,800 square meters, the facility primarily serves customers in Xiamen and the broader Fujian region, while also supporting export demands from Changsha in central China and Shantou in southern China.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of FedEx operations in the Chinese mainland. With nearly 11,000 employees and almost 3,000 delivery vehicles, FedEx has established six international logistics hubs in China, located in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Qingdao and Xiamen, while operating over 300 international flights weekly either arriving in or departing from the Chinese mainland.

