China, Interpol vow to strengthen law-enforcement cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong (6th L) meets with International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) President Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi (6th R) in Lyon, France, on Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

LYON, France, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) President Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi in Lyon on Thursday, with both sides vowing to enhance law-enforcement cooperation.

Endorsing China's support for Interpol's leadership in the multilateral law-enforcement framework, Wang said that China is willing to maintain strategic communication with Interpol, jointly map out a collaboration blueprint, deepen practical cooperation in areas such as combating telecom network fraud and cross-border gambling, counter-terrorism, fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, and enhance cooperation in law-enforcement capacity building and training.

Wang called for both sides to forge a more strategic, pragmatic, guiding and universally beneficial bilateral cooperation so as to inject stronger impetus into the implementation of the Global Security Initiative and the promotion of global public security governance.

Expressing gratitude for China's longstanding support, Al-Raisi affirmed Interpol's firm commitment to the one-China principle. He said that Interpol is ready to strengthen practical collaborate with China on law enforcement and security, and work together to ensure the success of the 94th Interpol General Assembly to be held in Hong Kong in 2026.

During the meeting, Wang and Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza signed cooperation papers.

While in France, Wang also met with French Minister of Interior Bruno Retailleau.

