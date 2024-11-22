Home>>
Robotic dog patrols Hangzhou streets
(People's Daily App) 11:34, November 22, 2024
On November 20, a robotic dog, jointly developed by police and a tech company, made its debut patrolling the streets of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Equipped to enter hazardous areas inaccessible to humans, the robot can provide real-time video to aid in rescue operations.
