Robotic dog patrols Hangzhou streets

(People's Daily App) 11:34, November 22, 2024

On November 20, a robotic dog, jointly developed by police and a tech company, made its debut patrolling the streets of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Equipped to enter hazardous areas inaccessible to humans, the robot can provide real-time video to aid in rescue operations.

