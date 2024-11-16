Robots exhibited at 26th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen

November 16, 2024

Visitors learn about a humanoid robot at a booth at the 26th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2024. A variety of robots and products of related industries are exhibited at the ongoing 26th CHTF, attracting lots of attention. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor learns about a robot at a booth at the 26th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2024. A variety of robots and products of related industries are exhibited at the ongoing 26th CHTF, attracting lots of attention. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A robot demonstrates its walking ability at the 26th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2024. A variety of robots and products of related industries are exhibited at the ongoing 26th CHTF, attracting lots of attention. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor touches the finger of a mechanical hand at a booth at the 26th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2024. A variety of robots and products of related industries are exhibited at the ongoing 26th CHTF, attracting lots of attention. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A robot makes coffee at a booth at the 26th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2024. A variety of robots and products of related industries are exhibited at the ongoing 26th CHTF, attracting lots of attention. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

