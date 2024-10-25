Robotic dogs take out trash on Taishan Mountain

By Zhao Ruixue (China Daily)

A robotic dog being tested for garbage transport draws the attention of visitors at Taishan Mountain in Tai'an, Shandong province. (CHINA DAILY)

Robotic dogs are expected to help transport waste at Taishan Mountain in Tai'an, Shandong province, merging cutting-edge technology with environmental conservation to address the growing waste management challenges at this popular tourist destination.

As hikers made their way up the steep slopes of Taishan on Monday, they were captivated by the sight of a robotic dog prototype carrying waste on its back, under the control of staff members.

As it ascended, the robot broadcast messages encouraging visitors to safeguard the mountain's environment, bringing a touch of delight to the weary hikers.

Taishan, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage site, welcomed a record-breaking 8.62 million visitors last year, intensifying its waste transportation hurdles due to its intricate terrain.

"After exploring various solutions, we believe that employing robotic assistants for transportation is a viable option," said Zhao Xingzhong, leader of the South Heavenly Gate sanitation team of the Property Management Company at Taishan Cultural Tourism Group.

Over a three-day period from Saturday to Monday, tests were conducted at the base, middle and peak of the mountain. Equipped with a shelf and cargo box capable of carrying 30 to 40 kilograms, the robots underwent assessments for adaptability, climbing prowess, load-bearing capacity, endurance and emergency maneuvering on the mountain's challenging terrain.

Results indicated that they could summit from the base within two hours, while the average time for adult tourists not carrying loads is around four hours. The robots can operate for four to six hours on a full charge.

An assessment on the Eighteen Bends, a steep section of the mountain with slopes exceeding 45 degrees, scrutinized the robots' performance under extreme conditions.

"The robotic dogs demonstrate superior stability on relatively flat or less steep sections, such as the base and middle parts of the mountain," said Jin Da, market manager at Unitree Robotics in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

"Further enhancements are required on the Eighteen Bends due to the high tourist traffic to ensure visitor safety."

While excelling in most aspects during the tests, the robotic dogs require improvements in design aspects such as raising the height of the cargo storage box and coming up with better sealing for waste packages, he said.

The robots adapted to over 80 percent of the mountain's terrain during the tests, indicating promising results in waste transportation and making them potentially viable replacements for workers tasked with hauling the trash, the property management company said.

"The robotic dogs' ascent on Taishan Mountain demonstrates their reliability and practicality in challenging conditions, providing valuable insights for future applications in rescue operations, exploration, and logistics fields," Jin said.

"We are still in the testing phase and will further refine the design to implement the next round of tests promptly, aiming to successfully deploy the robotic dogs for waste transportation in the Taishan Mountain scenic area," he added.

Throughout the testing period, the robots became a unique attraction, with many tourists pausing to capture moments with these innovative assistants.

"I saw it climbing and even took a photo with it. It's truly remarkable," said Wang Yang, a tourist from Harbin, Heilongjiang province. "It would be even more incredible if it could carry people up the mountain in the future."

