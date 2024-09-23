Meet the humanoids: 2024 World Manufacturing Convention

(People's Daily App) 15:17, September 23, 2024

Humanoid robots are stealing the spotlight at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention which opened on Friday, September 20, in Hefei, Anhui Province. Follow People's Daily reporters for a glimpse into how robots are stepping out of science fiction into reality.

