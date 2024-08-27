Experience China in 144 hours | Tangshan, world of robots

(People's Daily App) 11:28, August 27, 2024

With China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy coming into effect for many countries, more and more foreigners are coming to China. Short videos with the "China Travel" hashtag have gone viral on foreign social media platforms, making it possible for the whole world to see the high-quality development and high-level opening of China. In this video series, let's follow the Great Wall International Communication Centre communication officer Wu Siman to Tangshan, Hebei Province, to have a look at eye-opening robots of various shapes and sizes.

(Video source: Great Wall New Media)

