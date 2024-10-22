Robotic dog conducts test run for heavy load deliveries at Mount Tai scenic area in E China
A robotic dog that would be deployed to deliver heavy loads including garbage is in a test run at the Mount Tai scenic area in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Photo by Sui Xiang/Xinhua)
Staff members test a robotic dog that would be deployed to deliver heavy loads including garbage at the Mount Tai scenic area in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Photo by Sui Xiang/Xinhua)
