Humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" released through livestream to public in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:52, November 14, 2024

Researchers adjust "CASBOT 01" at a laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. The humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" was released through livestream to the public in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The robot, nicknamed "Wednesday", has a height of 1.79 meters and a weight of 60 kilograms, and can work continuously for four hours. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Researchers adjust "CASBOT 01" at a laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. The humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" was released through livestream to the public in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The robot, nicknamed "Wednesday", has a height of 1.79 meters and a weight of 60 kilograms, and can work continuously for four hours. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Researchers adjust "CASBOT 01" at a laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. The humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" was released through livestream to the public in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The robot, nicknamed "Wednesday", has a height of 1.79 meters and a weight of 60 kilograms, and can work continuously for four hours. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Researchers adjust "CASBOT 01" at a laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. The humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" was released through livestream to the public in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The robot, nicknamed "Wednesday", has a height of 1.79 meters and a weight of 60 kilograms, and can work continuously for four hours. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)