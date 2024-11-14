Humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" released through livestream to public in Beijing
Researchers adjust "CASBOT 01" at a laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. The humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" was released through livestream to the public in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The robot, nicknamed "Wednesday", has a height of 1.79 meters and a weight of 60 kilograms, and can work continuously for four hours. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Researchers adjust "CASBOT 01" at a laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. The humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" was released through livestream to the public in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The robot, nicknamed "Wednesday", has a height of 1.79 meters and a weight of 60 kilograms, and can work continuously for four hours. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Researchers adjust "CASBOT 01" at a laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. The humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" was released through livestream to the public in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The robot, nicknamed "Wednesday", has a height of 1.79 meters and a weight of 60 kilograms, and can work continuously for four hours. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Researchers adjust "CASBOT 01" at a laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. The humanoid robot "CASBOT 01" was released through livestream to the public in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The robot, nicknamed "Wednesday", has a height of 1.79 meters and a weight of 60 kilograms, and can work continuously for four hours. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese scientists create incredible carbon-based artificial muscles
- China unveils "chemist" robot poised to transform science labs
- Four-legged robot debuts as pacesetter in international marathon race
- China's first ultra-lightweight humanoid robot debuts in Chengdu
- Robotic dogs become porters on Mount Tai with new tech products serving as right arm in daily work
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.