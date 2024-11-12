Chinese scientists create incredible carbon-based artificial muscles

Xinhua) 10:00, November 12, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 3D-printing of muscle fibers featured in HBO's sci-fi drama "Westworld" is truly awe-inspiring. Interestingly, a recent breakthrough by Chinese scientists may usher in an era of this futuristic technology sooner than imagined.

Scientists from the Institute of Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Ocean University of China have developed a novel type of artificial muscle that is based on carbon, a fundamental component of all known living organisms on our planet.

The carbon materials, celebrated for their light weight, superior strength, outstanding electrical conductivity and pliability, have shown great potential in the realm of artificial muscles.

While cyborgs demonstrate significant market potential, artificial muscles truly stand out. They're capable of not only emulating natural muscles but also offering unique advantages like self-repair, exceptional elasticity and swift response times that outperform conventional mechanical "joints."

Amidst an aging population, artificial muscle technology has become increasingly valuable across assistive devices, wearables and diverse medical applications.

The research team was inspired by butterfly's proboscis -- the long, tube-like mouth of the insect. The biomimetic materials they've fabricated employ a cutting-edge hydrogen-substituted graphdiyne film featuring an asymmetric surface structure.

This muscle possesses reversible, swift and continuously adjustable deformation capabilities, akin to a butterfly's mouth. The motion is triggered by the conversion of carbon bonds, according to the study published recently in the journal National Science Review.

The scientists have successfully incorporated the artificial muscle into a robotic arm, granting it the ability to swiftly change its position and lift loads up to 11 times heavier than itself. It retains stability and adaptability even at temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius, according to the study.

Additionally, the dimensions of the film are customizable, spanning from about 1 centimeter down to 100 microns. The downsizing of artificial muscles is a significant trend, particularly in the development of micro-medical devices and micro-robots.

The artificial muscle has now been integrated into a real-time tracking system that monitors human finger bending movements. This application has enabled real-time simulation and large-hand-to-small-hand control.

The invention shows considerable potential for enhancing smart robotics and advancing precision medicine, said the researchers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)